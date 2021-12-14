e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 08:48 AM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports two new cases of Omicron variant

Swapnil Mishra
Representative Image | Unsplash

Two new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the state. While one is from Pune, the other is in Latur, according to a report released on Monday by the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

A senior health official said the Pune case is a 39- year-old woman, while in Latur a 33-year-old man has been infected; both had travelled to Dubai.

He said they have been isolated and three each of their close contacts have been traced and all of them have tested negative.

