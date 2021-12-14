COVID-19: Maharashtra reports two new cases of Omicron variant

Two new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the state. While one is from Pune, the other is in Latur, according to a report released on Monday by the National Institute of Virology, Pune.
A senior health official said the Pune case is a 39- year-old woman, while in Latur a 33-year-old man has been infected; both had travelled to Dubai.
He said they have been isolated and three each of their close contacts have been traced and all of them have tested negative.
AdvertisementPublished on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 08:48 AM IST