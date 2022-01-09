COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 133 new Omicron cases, tally crosses 1,000

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 133 new infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the total of such cases in the state to 1,009, health officials said.

As many as 439 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state to date.

Of 133 new cases, reports of 130 infections were received from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, while three reports were received from labs in Gujarat, officials said.

Of new cases of the Omicron variant, 118 were reported from Pune city, eight from neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, three from Pune rural, two from Vasai-Virar and one each from Ahmednagar and Mumbai.

Mumbai has reported the highest 566 Omicron cases in the state so far, followed by 201 in Pune city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:11 AM IST