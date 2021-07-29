COVID-19: Maharashtra records 7,242 new cases, 190 deaths; curbs in Mumbai and 24 other districts likely to be relaxed

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 7,242 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 78,562. Besides, 190 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,32,335.
11,124 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,75,888. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.59%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 4,87,704 people are in home quarantine and 3,245 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1011 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1054 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2801 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1847 new cases, Aurangabad circle 94, Latur circle 375, Akola circle 28, and Nagpur circle recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, Mumbai and 24 other districts of Maharashtra which have reported COVID-19 positivity rates lower than the state's average are likely to get more relaxation from restrictions, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.
The government is also considering if those who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus can be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai, he said.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state's COVID-19 task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tope said in the remaining 11 districts, where the infection rate is high, more restrictions may be imposed.
