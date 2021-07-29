COVID-19: Maharashtra records 7,242 new cases, 190 deaths; curbs in Mumbai and 24 other districts likely to be relaxed

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 7,242 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 78,562. Besides, 190 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,32,335.

11,124 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,75,888. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.59%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,87,704 people are in home quarantine and 3,245 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1011 new cases.