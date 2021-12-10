COVID-19: Maharashtra records 695 new cases, 12 deaths, 631 recoveries on December 10; 7 new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Friday, December 10, recorded 695 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,534. Besides, 12 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,223.

631 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,90,936. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 75,290 people are in home quarantine and 870 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 327 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 68 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 214 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 16 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 23 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 33 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 4 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 10 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported seven new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Of these, four cases have been detected in Pimpri Chinchwad, while three were recorded in Mumbai. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has gone up to 17.

Giving details, the Maharashtra Public Health Department said the three patients from Mumbai are male of 48, 25 and 37 years of age having recent history of travel to Tanzania, United Kingdom and South Africa-Nairobi respectively. The other four patients from Pimpri Chinchwad are contacts of the Nigerian women who was already confirmed as an Omicron case earlier.

Out of seven patients found today, four have been vaccinated. One patient has received a single dose of the vaccine while one patient has not been vaccinated. One patient is three and a half years old so not eligible for vaccination. Four patients are asymptomatic while 3 patients are having mild symptoms, the Public Health Department said in a release.

