4 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 in Mumbai test positive for Omicron variant; total cases in Maharashtra rise to 17

Maharashtra on Friday reported seven new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Of these, four cases have been detected in Pimpri Chinchwad, while three were recorded in Mumbai. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has gone up to 17.

Giving details, the Maharashtra Public Health Department said the three patients from Mumbai are male of 48, 25 and 37 years of age having recent history of travel to Tanzania, United Kingdom and South Africa-Nairobi respectively. The other four patients from Pimpri Chinchwad are contacts of the Nigerian women who was already confirmed as an Omicron case earlier.

Out of seven patients found today, four have been vaccinated. One patient has received a single dose of the vaccine while one patient has not been vaccinated. One patient is three and a half years old so not eligible for vaccination. Four patients are asymptomatic while 3 patients are having mild symptoms, the Public Health Department said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday warned about the declining compliance to mask usage in the country amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated to prevent surge in cases.

Referring to an assessment by the Institute of Health Metrics, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul at a press conference said the usage of masks in the country has declined to pre-second wave levels and "in a way we have again entered a danger zone".

The use of masks is declining, he pointed out, and said "from the point of view of protection capability, we are now operating at a low level...at a risky and unacceptable level".

"We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important," Paul emphasised.

He said people must learn from the global situation.

Referring to a recent analysis by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, said the WHO has highlighted that Public Health and Social Measures (PHSM) compliance is declining with increase in vaccination rate.

"We need to diligently adhere to these public health measures in order to safeguard ourselves and those around us against COVID-19, the WHO has said," he said.

He said citizens must strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent surge in cases as being seen in European countries.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 07:38 PM IST