COVID-19: Maharashtra records 569 new cases, 5 deaths, 498 recoveries on December 13; two new Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Monday, December 13, recorded 569 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,507. Besides, 5 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,264.

498 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,93,002. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 74,190 people are in home quarantine and 887 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 265 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 76 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 158 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 16 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 25 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 21 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 2 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 6 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported two new cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, one each in Pune and Latur.

As of today, total 20 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the state. (Mumbai 5, Pimpri Chinchwad 10, Kalyan Dombivali 1, Pune 2, Nagpur 1, Latur 1).

Out of these, 9 cases have been discharged after negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 07:57 PM IST