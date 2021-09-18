COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,391 new cases, 80 deaths, 3,841 recoveries on September 18

Maharashtra on Saturday, September 18, recorded 3,391 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 47,919. Besides, 88 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,38,469.

3,841 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,28,561. The recovery rate in the state is 97.09%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,83,445 people are in home quarantine and 1,812 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 934 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 777 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1303 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 276 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 35 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 87 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 12 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 23 fresh cases.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 08:09 PM IST