COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,844 new cases, 60 deaths; 9 districts report high positivity rate

Maharashtra on Tuesday, September 28, recorded 2,844 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 36,794. Besides, 60 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,38,962.

3,029 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,65,277. The recovery rate in the state is 97.26%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,54,985 people are in home quarantine and 1,514 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 874 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 545 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 914 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 336 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 44 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 99 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 17 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 15 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, nine districts have high positivity rate against the weekly average of 2.11% while 11 districts have high growth in COVID 19 patients against the state average of 0.037% in Maharashtra. However, there is a silver lining as 17 of the total 36 districts have below 100 patients as on September 27. These districts included Dhule (2) Bhandara (2), Nandurbar (3), Yavatmal (5), Gondia (5), Jalgaon (6), Wardha (6), Washim (7), Naded (9), Buldhana (15), Hingoli (18), Gadchiroli (19), Akola (29), Jalna 944), Parbhani (61), Chandrapur (88) and Amravati (100).

The Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Ahmednagar tops with 4.27% high positivity rate followed by Sindhudurg 4.04%, Palghar 3.39%, Pune 3.37%, Nashik 2.78%, Osmanabad 2.54%, Sangli 2.54%, Satara 2.36% and Ratnagiri 2.36%. On the other hand, Ahmednagar also ranked first in high growth rate in patients at 0.205% followed by Sindhudurg 0.101%, Ratnagiri 0.088%, Satara 0.076%. Raigad 0.073%, Osmanabad 0.063%, Mumbai 0.060%, Pune 0.058%, Sangli 0.057%, Thane 0.048% and Palghar 0.039%.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 07:41 PM IST