COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,692 new cases, 41 deaths, 2,716 recoveries on October 3

Maharashtra on Sunday, October 3, recorded 2,692 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 35,888. Besides, 41 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,207.

2,716 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,80,670. The recovery rate in the state is 97.28%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,43,152 people are in home quarantine and 1,386 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1053 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 500 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 809 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 202 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 29 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 97 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 10 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 16 fresh cases.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 08:22 PM IST