COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,701 new cases, 33 deaths, 1,781 recoveries on October 23

Maharashtra on Saturday, October 23, recorded 1,701 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 24,022. Besides, 33 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,998.

1,781 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,33,919. The recovery rate in the state is 97.46%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,95,603 people are in home quarantine and 926 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 762 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 281 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 496 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 75 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 23 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 44 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 14 fresh cases.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 09:03 PM IST