COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,648 fresh cases, 17 deaths, 918 recoveries on December 26; 31 new Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Sunday, December 26, recorded 1,648 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 9,813. Besides, 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,433.

918 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,02,957 The recovery rate in the state is 97.67%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 89,251 people are in home quarantine and 891 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1,180 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 97 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 284 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 18 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 15 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 9 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 13 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 30 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Sunday, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 141.

Of the 141 cases in Maharashtra, 73 are from Mumbai, 19 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 16 are from Pune rural, seven from Pune Municipal Corporation, five from Satara, five from Osmanabad, three from Thane Municipal Corporation, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, two from Nagpur, and one each from Latur, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira- Bhayandar and Ahmednagar.

Out of the 141, 57 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:12 PM IST