Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 07:51 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,338 new cases, 36 deaths, 1,584 recoveries on October 29

FPJ Web Desk
Fans wait for the release of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khans son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in connection to a drug case, outside the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on October 29, 2021. | (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Maharashtra on Friday, October 29, recorded 1,338 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 18,465. Besides, 36 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,170.

1,584 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,47,038. The recovery rate in the state is 97.55%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,68,338 people are in home quarantine and 908 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 638 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 251 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 305 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 61 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 28 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 37 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 10 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 8 fresh cases.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 07:51 PM IST
