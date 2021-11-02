COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 9.85 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on November 1 has vaccinated 3,58,845 in 4,216 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra has inoculated 9,85,33,391 people.

As per the state government data 3,67,54,805 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,20,71,873 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,896 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,18,611 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,46,501 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,43,530 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 809 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest additions in a day after May 2, 2020, and ten fatalities. The tally of cases now stands at 66,11,887 and the death toll at 1,40,226.

A total of 1,901 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,52,486 so far, leaving the state with 15,552 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.59 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:50 PM IST