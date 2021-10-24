e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hoursThree security personnel injured in firing by terrorists in J-K's Poonch
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 04:09 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 9.51 crore

Sanjay Jog
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 23 has vaccinated 5,83,844 in 4,679 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra as of 7am on October 24 has inoculated 9,51,65,513 people.

As per the state government data 3,54,27,247 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,09,93,716 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,805 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,11,932 of them have got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 33 fatalities, taking the tally to 66,01,551 and the toll to 1,39,998, the state Health department said.

A total of 1,781 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,33,919, leaving the state with 24,022 active cases, the department said in a statement.

With 1,36,664 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 6,17,62,963, it said.

Mumbai reported 454 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the caseload to 7,54,107 and the toll to 16,207.

The Mumbai division saw 762 cases and six deaths, which raised the total count to 16,96,192 and the number of fatalities to 35,445, the statement said.

Nashik division reported 281 cases including 215 infections in the Ahmednagar district.

Pune division added 496 cases, Kolhapur division 75, Aurangabad division 23, Latur division 44, Akola division six, and Nagpur division 14 cases.

COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 66,01,551, deaths 1,39 998, recoveries 64,33,919, active cases 24,022, total tests 6,17,62,963, tests today 1,36,664

ALSO READ

COVID-19: 'Not more than 23 crore doses administered,' says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, refutes 100...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 04:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal