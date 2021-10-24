COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 9.51 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 23 has vaccinated 5,83,844 in 4,679 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra as of 7am on October 24 has inoculated 9,51,65,513 people.

As per the state government data 3,54,27,247 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,09,93,716 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,805 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,11,932 of them have got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 33 fatalities, taking the tally to 66,01,551 and the toll to 1,39,998, the state Health department said.

A total of 1,781 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,33,919, leaving the state with 24,022 active cases, the department said in a statement.

With 1,36,664 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 6,17,62,963, it said.

Mumbai reported 454 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the caseload to 7,54,107 and the toll to 16,207.

The Mumbai division saw 762 cases and six deaths, which raised the total count to 16,96,192 and the number of fatalities to 35,445, the statement said.

Nashik division reported 281 cases including 215 infections in the Ahmednagar district.

Pune division added 496 cases, Kolhapur division 75, Aurangabad division 23, Latur division 44, Akola division six, and Nagpur division 14 cases.

COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 66,01,551, deaths 1,39 998, recoveries 64,33,919, active cases 24,022, total tests 6,17,62,963, tests today 1,36,664

