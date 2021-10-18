COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 9.14 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 17 has vaccinated 1,29,221 in 1,110 sessions .

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra as of 7am on October 18 inoculated 9,14,34,586 people.

As per the state government data, 3,38,90,580 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 99,34,176 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,710 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,04,813 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,45,288 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,15,136 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,715 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 65,91,697, while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 1,39,789, the health department said.

A total of 2,680 patients recuperated during the day, which took the recovery count to 64,19,678, it said.

The state's recovery rate is 97.39 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 1,10,465 tests being conducted on Sunday, the overall test figure of the state rose to 6,10,20,463. There are 28,631 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

Mumbai did not report any death due to the virus during the day, but recorded 366 new cases.

There were 706 new cases and three deaths in Mumbai division, including one in Raigad district and two in Vasai-Virar, the department said.

Nashik division reported 285 new coronavirus cases, including 202 in Ahmednagar district alone.

Pune division had 528 fresh cases, Kolhapur division 116 cases, Aurangabad division 25 cases and Latur division 44 cases, it said.

Akola division reported five cases, but Akola and Amravati districts as well as the two cities did not report a single case on Sunday. The division did not report any death.

Nagpur division witnessed six new cases, but not a single death.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive 65,91,697, death toll 1,39,789, recoveries 64,19,678, active cases 28,631, total tests 6,10,20,463.

