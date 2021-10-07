COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 8.51 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 6 has vaccinated 5,50,725 in 4,072 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on October 7 Maharashtra inoculated 8,51,99,368 people.

As per the state government data, 3,11,82,439 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 82,48,765 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,573 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,90,264 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,44,505 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 17,77,696 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 2,876 new coronavirus positive cases and 90 fatalities while 2,763 patients recovered, a state health department official said.

Maharashtra witnessed a marginal rise in the number of COVID-19 cases but the fatalities rose sharply compared to Tuesday when the state had logged 2,401 infections and 39 deaths.

With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra rose to 65,67,791, the death toll to 1,39,362 and the count of recoveries to 63,91,662, leaving the state with 33,181 active cases, the official said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.32 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 1,50,584 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 5,96,19,637, the official said.

Across Maharashtra, six districts and two municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 case, the official said.

At 624, the Mumbai district reported the highest number of new cases during the day in Maharashtra.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 1,110 cases, followed by 948 infections in the Pune region.

Nashik region logged 480 new cases, Kolhapur region 186, Latur region 74, Aurangabad region 54, Nagpur region 16 and Akola region eight cases.

At 60, the Pune region reported the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities out of the 90 in Maharashtra, the official said. Mumbai region and Nashik region each reported 11 fatalities, the official said.

Nagpur region did not report any fresh COVID-19 fatality. The Kolhapur region reported four deaths and Latur region two. Akola region and Aurangabad region each added one COVID-19 fatality.

Mumbai city witnessed 624 new cases and seven deaths. Pune city logged 192 mew cases and 10 fatalities.

Among the total 33,181 active cases in Maharashtra, the Pune district has the highest 8,929 active cases, the official added.

Among the total 63,91,662 recovered patients in Maharashtra, the highest number of recoveries at 11,17,074 are also reported from the Pune district.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,67,791, new cases 2,876, total deaths 1,39,362, fresh deaths 90, total recoveries 63,91,662, active cases 33,181, total number of tests 5,96,19,637.

(With agency inputs)

