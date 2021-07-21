COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.01 crore

Similarly, 21,11,606 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 10,68,611 got their second dose.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra crossed the 4-crore mark on Tuesday, including one crore doses being given to beneficiaries in less than a month's time due to increase in stock.

Maharashtra hit the 3-crore mark on June 26, while the number of doses administered had crossed the 2-crore mark on May 13. The state had administered 1.20 lakh doses till Tuesday afternoon, in the process taking the overall count to over 4 crore, with 3,06,99,399 people getting the first jab and 93,25,362 getting the second one as well, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,910 new COVID-19 cases and 147 fresh deaths, and also added previously unreported 3,509 deaths and 2,479 infections, while 7,510 patients recovered from the viral disease.

The state health department, in a statement, said due to the ongoing process of data reconciliation, the positive case tally increased by 2,479, while 3,509 previous deaths were added to the cumulative toll figure. Post these additions, the state's cumulative coronavirus caseload rose to 62,29,596 (6,910 plus 2,479), while the death toll increased to 1,30,753.

The state now has 94,593 active COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.33 per cent, while the fatality rate increased from 2.04 per cent on Monday to 2.09 per cent on Tuesday.

