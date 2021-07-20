COVID-19: Maharashtra achieves milestone, cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4 crore mark

Maharashtra on Tuesday yet again set a record with as the state's total vaccination count crossed the 4 crore mark. Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Dr. Pradip Vyas said 4,00,24,701 vaccines have been administered in the state so far till July 20 afternoon.

With highest number of vaccinated beneficiaries, Maharashtra has been consistently leading the top position in the vaccination drive.

The number of citizens who took the first dose is 3,06,99,339 while the number of those who took the second dose is 93,25,362. One lakh 20 thousand people have been vaccinated in the state till this afternoon and this number may increase till evening, said Dr. Vyas.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on July 20, inoculated 3,99,12,080 people.

As per the state government data, 97,89,462 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 4,15,080 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,84,431 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,85,982 of them have got their second dose.