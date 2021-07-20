COVID-19: Maharashtra achieves milestone, cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4 crore mark

Maharashtra on Tuesday yet again set a record with as the state's total vaccination count crossed the 4 crore mark. Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Dr. Pradip Vyas said 4,00,24,701 vaccines have been administered in the state so far till July 20 afternoon.
With highest number of vaccinated beneficiaries, Maharashtra has been consistently leading the top position in the vaccination drive.
The number of citizens who took the first dose is 3,06,99,339 while the number of those who took the second dose is 93,25,362. One lakh 20 thousand people have been vaccinated in the state till this afternoon and this number may increase till evening, said Dr. Vyas.
According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on July 20, inoculated 3,99,12,080 people.
As per the state government data, 97,89,462 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 4,15,080 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.
So far, 12,84,431 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,85,982 of them have got their second dose.
Similarly, 21,11,040 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 10,63,221 got their second dose.
In Uttar Pradesh 4,10,51,734 doses were administered and 2,97,52,339 doses were administered in Gujarat. In Rajasthan 2,90,05,317 doses were administered.
Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload climbed to 62,20,207 on Monday after 6,017 people tested positive for the infection, the lowest since February 22, while the death toll jumped to 1,27,097 as 66 patients succumbed to COVID-19, a health department official said.
The fresh COVID-19 deaths were the lowest in the last one week.
The official said as many as 13,051 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 59,93,401.
The state now has 96,375 active COVID-19 cases
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)