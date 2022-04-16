COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.30 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 15 has inoculated 16,30,21,507 people.

As per the state government data, 7,13,02,295 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,67,70,491 received their second dose and 23,158 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,52,015 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,18,683 received their second dose. 12,73,536 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 18,35,776 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 1,104 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,302 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,88,828 of them have got their second dose. 3,43,384 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,500 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,97,470 got their second dose. 3,69,965 front line workers have received their precau

Maharashtra on Friday, April 15, recorded 69 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 681. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,827.

132 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,27,112. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 7,98,25,249 laboratory samples 78,75,620 have been tested positive (09.87%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 53 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 11 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1 new case.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 0 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 0 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 1 fresh case.

