COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.19 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 5 has inoculated 16,19,72,444 people.

As per the state government data, 4,90,31,695 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,82,31,658 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,46,096 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,10,58,220 received their second dose. 11,76,794 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,99,900 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 24,60,141 have received their second.

As many as 15,29,198 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,274 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,88,202 of them have got their second dose. 3,31,462 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,463 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,96,252 got their second dose. 3,56,034 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 136 fresh coronavirus cases, up from 52 cases a day ago, while four more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,74,582, while the death toll increased to 1,47,793, the department said in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had reported 52 coronavirus cases, lowest daily count in two years, and zero fatality.

Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Yavatmal and Bhandara districts have zero active cases.

The bulletin said 128 coronavirus patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 77,25,919.

The state now has 870 active cases and its coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent, the department said.

Mumbai reported 56 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, but no fresh death due to the disease.

All the four coronavirus fatalities reported in the state in the last 24 hours were from Pune district, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.78 per cent.

The department said 39,689 more coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, taking their cumulative count to 7,95,26,982.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,74,582; fresh cases 136; recoveries 77,25,919; death toll 1,47,793; active cases 870; total tests 7,95,26,982.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:27 AM IST