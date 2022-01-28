COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.73 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 27, has vaccinated 3,45,228 in 9,927 sessions

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 28, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,73,02,234 people.

As per the state government data, 4,80,60,698 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,28,83,986 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,10,760 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,00,97,602 received their second dose. 3,76,689 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 30,63,934 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,776 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,79,648 of them have got their second dose. 2,14,337 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,799 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,78,120 got their second dose. 1,89,669 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 27 in Maharashtra

345228 in 9927 sessions

Cumulative 147302234

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/E8rVeayY83 — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 28, 2022

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,425 new coronavirus cases, a drop of more than 10,000 compared to the previous day, and 42 deaths, the state health officials said.

The new cases included 72 Omicron infections.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 76,30,606 and death toll reached 1,42,358. The case fatality rate stands at 1.86 per cent.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 35,756 cases and 79 fatalities.

With 36,708 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered patients rose to 71,97,001.

The recovery rate stood at 94.32 per cent.

There are 2,87,397 active cases in the state.

Of 72 new Omicron infections, 33 were reported from Pune city, 19 from Aurangabad, five each from Mumbai and Osmanabad, three from Thane city and two each from Yavatmal and Ahmednagar.

One Omicron case each was recorded in Nagpur, Pune rural and Latur.

To date, 2,930 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state of which 1,592 have recovered so far.

Pune on Thursday recorded 4,171 coronavirus cases and zero fatality while Mumbai reported 1,384 cases and 12 fatalities.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 9,232 new cases, followed by Nashik (4,083 cases), Nagpur (3,762), Mumbai (3,515), Kolhapur (1,302), Aurangabad (1,231), Akola (1,162), Latur (1,138).

The Mumbai circle recorded 25 fatalities, followed by Kolhapur with five deaths and three each from Nashik, Pune and Latur circles.

Napgur, Akola and Aurangabad recorded one death each.

As many as 1,45,573 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to 7,40,12,958.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 25,425; Total cases: 76,30,606; Fatalities: 42; Total fatalities: 1,42,358; Tests conducted: 1,45,573; Active cases: 2,87,397.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:17 PM IST