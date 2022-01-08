COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.83 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 6, has vaccinated 9,25,881 in 10,718 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 7, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,83,08,550 people.

As per the state government data, 4,66,23,680 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,94,87,595 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Meanwhile, 14,83,981 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,597 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,72,861 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,557 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,64,933 got their second dose.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 40,925 new coronavirus cases, 4,660 more than the previous day and a new high.

The state also reported 20 new deaths, the health department said.

Half the new cases were reported in Mumbai.

But no new cases of Omicron variant were recorded during the day.

The infection tally jumped to 68,34,222 and death toll rose to 1,41,614.

Of 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths reported in the state, state capital Mumbai accounted for 20,927 cases and six fatalities.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 11:15 AM IST