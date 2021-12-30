COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to take final call soon; curbs likely on crowding but no school closure

Mumbai: Given the rising number of Covid cases, including the Omicron cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the taskforce members headed by Dr Sanjay Oak have admitted that the situation is alarming and made a strong case for the imposition of the additional restrictions within a day or two. Thackeray cancelled a cabinet meeting to meet with the taskforce and the public health department officials and will take the final decision on the introduction of fresh curbs, which would be largely aimed at curbing crowds and infection. However, the taskforce has argued that a total lockdown similar to 2020 was not the need of the hour but has emphasized that additional restrictions should be introduced.

The taskforce voted against the immediate closure of schools for Classes 1 to 12, arguing instead that children from the 15-18 age group could be taken in batches to vaccination centres administering doses to adults, instead of carrying out inoculation in schools.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the number of Covid-positive patients increased to 5,368 on Thursday against 3,900 on Wednesday in Maharashtra, adding that the rise in cases was a matter of concern. “There was a unanimous view at the taskforce meeting that the government will have to quickly take a decision to curb virus spread and infection. The chief minister will decide on new restrictions,” he noted.

Tope said there was also unanimity over banning the gatherings in closed halls, including social, religious and political ones, as these could lead to the further spread of infection.

Tope said that it had been decided that testing laboratories should use special kits for Omicron tests, to determine whether the cause of infection was the Delta variant or Omicron. Thereafter, doctors can decide the treatment for the patients. On Thursday, a record 198 new Omicron cases were detected in the state, of which 190 were in Mumbai alone, taking the total to 450 cases.

‘’It was also decided that the government will cap the rate of Molnupiravir

drug approved by the Government of India and the taskforce to treat the Omicron-affected. Hospitals will have to keep sufficient stocks. It was emphasised that there should be proper rationing and regulation of the supply of Molnupiravir drug,” said Tope.

The minister said the government would focus on testing, treatment and vaccination. “The vaccination of children from the age group of 15-18 years will be carried out in a time-bound manner so that the children can go in batches to the vaccination centres, instead of drives in schools and colleges. It was decided that there was no need to immediately close down schools. The government will aim to complete the vaccination of children from the 15-18 years age group in a targeted period,” said Tope.

According to him, the CM and the taskforce pitched for increasing the pace of vaccination, especially in districts where vaccination rates were lower than the state average. He said that the CM would soon chair a meeting with the concerned district collectors to discuss challenges and the strategy to increase the pace of vaccination in a targeted time period.

Tope said that the positivity rate in Mumbai was almost 8 per cent while it is between 4 and 5 per cent in Pune, Thane, Nashik and Raigad. “It was observed that high positivity rate is an indication of community spread but it was decided to collect more information to decide on an action plan after talking to epidemiologists,” he added.

Tope urged people not to gather in large numbers on December 31 and January 1 but strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:59 PM IST