COVID-19 latest updates: With 780 new cases in district, tally rises to 2,69,845

Thane: Thane has added780 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,69,845,an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,302, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.34 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,56,279 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.97 per cent. As of now, there are 7,264 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,312 and the death toll at 1,205, another official said.