COVID-19 is an excuse to target Nepalis

Tek Bahadur, 27, is the second generation Chowkidar, who migrated to Mumbai to earn his daily bread. Following the footsteps of his father, after he retired, Bahadur shifted to Mumbai when he was 21, to work as a Chowkidar, the same profession, in which his father was involved for more than two decades.

However, amid the Corona virus pandemic Bahadur lost his job, with his employers stating they won't be allowing any outsider to stay in the apartment as it would be too risky. Bahadur however understood the real intention two weeks later, when he heard from an acquaintance that someone else has replaced his job.

"I was fired from the job, because I am from Nepal and my looks resembled similar to those living in North east India and China," said Bahadur, who worked as a Chowkidar at a Ghatkopar housing society.

"Within a week after the lockdown was imposed, I was told that they won’t keep outsiders in the building and my employers asked me to leave. They had paid me one month salary in advance, hence I didn't suspect anything back then, but later I got to know about the full picture from an acquaintance," added Bahadur, who is staying with his relative at Bhandup after losing his job.

Ever since the global Coronavirus pandemic clasped the maximum city, racial slurs were passed to against north easterners labelling them as 'Chinese' and carriers of the COVID-19 virus.

Gopal Singh, a Chowkidar in a society at Kandivli's old MHADA colony, had to go home as passenger train services resumed, however, as his substitute he had to appoint someone else for the days he would not be working, but as the employers refrained from keeping a Nepalese guard he couldn't find anyone.

"Every year when I go back to my hometown to a visit, I appoint a Nepalese guard as my replacement. However this time the employers told me to find someone else as they don't want a Nepaleseinside the building premises," said Singh.

Singh was unable to find any other replacement for his, and as a result he couldn't go home despite having a confirmed ticket.

"There are people who are spreading rumours against us. We have been coming to India for generations for our bread and butter but this is the first time we are facing such racial discrimination," said Deepak Koirala (30).

Koirala worked as a waiter cum delivery boy at a Malad restaurant. His job was shortlived after the coronavirus outbreak as his employer was forced to fire him.

"My employer fired me from the job as he feared his customers wouldn't order food from his restaurant," stated Koirala.

"However, I have been assured that I would get my job back once the pandemic is over," he added