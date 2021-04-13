COVID-19 in Vasai: Civic body refutes allegations of deaths due to oxygen shortage

A day after ten Covid-19 patients lost their lives while undergoing treatment in two private hospitals, the health department of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has come out in defence by refuted allegations that the casualties were owing to shortage of medical oxygen. In an unfortunate incident, exposing the grim healthcare scenario of the twin-city, seven patients died in Vinayak Hospital while three others lost the battle of life to the deadly Covid-19 infection at Riddhi Vinayak Hospital on Monday.

Among the deceased is a former Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) corporator. The incident sent shockwaves in the twin-city even as the irate kin of the deceased stormed the hospital alleging the deaths were a result of oxygen scarcity. However a press release issued by the VVMC stated that Vinayak Hospital had procured 139 jumbo cylinders each with 7,000-litres oxygen, and one Dura cylinder (equivalent to 28 jumbo cylinders) on 11, April.