COVID-19 in Vasai: Civic body refutes allegations of deaths due to oxygen shortage

A day after ten Covid-19 patients lost their lives while undergoing treatment in two private hospitals, the health department of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has come out in defence by refuted allegations that the casualties were owing to shortage of medical oxygen. In an unfortunate incident, exposing the grim healthcare scenario of the twin-city, seven patients died in Vinayak Hospital while three others lost the battle of life to the deadly Covid-19 infection at Riddhi Vinayak Hospital on Monday.
Among the deceased is a former Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) corporator. The incident sent shockwaves in the twin-city even as the irate kin of the deceased stormed the hospital alleging the deaths were a result of oxygen scarcity. However a press release issued by the VVMC stated that Vinayak Hospital had procured 139 jumbo cylinders each with 7,000-litres oxygen, and one Dura cylinder (equivalent to 28 jumbo cylinders) on 11, April.
Similarly, Riddhi Vinayak Hospital had received a total supply of 110 jumbo cylinders in the past two days, indicating that both hospitals had sufficient stocks of medical oxygen. It was further claimed that the VVMC had stocked up 10 tonnes of medical oxygen to ensure uninterrupted supply to all the ten Covid-19 Hospitals including eight private and two public healthcare facilities.
While an audio clip has gone viral in which a former VVMC mayor is purportedly heard about patients dying due to lack of oxygen, a local legislator tweeted his concerns over the short supply which could exhaust in just three hours. There are more than 7,000 active cases in the region.
