COVID-19 in Thane: With 371 new COVID-19 cases in district, tally rises to 2,46,702

Thane: Thane has added 371 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,46,702, an official said on Sunday.

Apart from these new cases recorded on Saturday, seven more people also died of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the district to 6,021, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district currently stands at 2.44 per cent, the official said.