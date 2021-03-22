COVID-19 in Thane: One year since pandemic outbreak, traders and shopkeepers pray to overcome situation soon

Even after a one year of Janta curfew was announced, the traders and businessmen in Thane and Kalyan continue to face economic losses.
Though they are slowly overcoming losses, the volatile situation of pandemic continues to risk their business.
"After few months of lockdown and unlock phases amid pandemic, we thought the new year will bring a change and help overcoming the losses. However, though the situation has slightly improved but new regulations and norms amid covid continues to affect the business," said a member from Thane traders association.
The recently imposed strict guidelines by civic bodies for commercial establishments; hotels and restaurants to run with 50 percent of capacity has again added the woes to the commercial owners in both Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli.
"Since there is increase in the daily positive cases, the footfalls in the market area has top declined, with the stricter guidelines now, the citizens avoid going in crowded to prevent the spread of virus. However, this directly or indirectly has affected the all kinds of small and big businesses," said Sushil Soni, an owner of gold shop in Kalyan.
It's been noted that many shops in the city, especially clothing shops have announced discount offers to attract the customers.
"Since the lockdown, we are facing losses, however to empty the stalk which has been not sold even after a year; we have started offering discounts to meet some percentage of losses," said one of the shop owner from Thane station road.
"We only pray that the situation should not get worst than this. We hope we overcome as soon as possible from this Pandemic situation," he added.
