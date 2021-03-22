COVID-19 in Thane: One year since pandemic outbreak, traders and shopkeepers pray to overcome situation soon

Even after a one year of Janta curfew was announced, the traders and businessmen in Thane and Kalyan continue to face economic losses.

Though they are slowly overcoming losses, the volatile situation of pandemic continues to risk their business.

"After few months of lockdown and unlock phases amid pandemic, we thought the new year will bring a change and help overcoming the losses. However, though the situation has slightly improved but new regulations and norms amid covid continues to affect the business," said a member from Thane traders association.

The recently imposed strict guidelines by civic bodies for commercial establishments; hotels and restaurants to run with 50 percent of capacity has again added the woes to the commercial owners in both Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli.