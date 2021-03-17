COVID-19 in Panvel: Active cases cross 1000 mark after five months

After five months, the number of active cases of COVID-19 under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), has again crossed 1000 mark on Tuesday with 131 new positive cases reported. On October 22, the number of active cases was 1026, thereafter, it kept decreasing.

As per the data available with the PMC, the number of active cases of COVID 19 had dropped to 250 on February 1. However, thereafter, it has been increasing continuously increasing. On March 16, 131 new cases were reported and the total active cases reached 1001.

The recovery rate has also dropped from 96 percent to 94.7 percent due to a rise in the number of active cases. So far, a total of 31543 people tested positive of COVID 19 and 29876 recovered. However, 645 people also died due to infection.

Last week, the civic body had imposed a night curfew to contain the spread and also changed the timing of malls and shops. On March 17, the civic body issued a fresh circular, directing malls and theaters to ensure visitors must wear masks properly otherwise ready to face strict action. “If COVID 19 norms are found violating at malls and theaters, the civic body will close the premises and also impose a monetary penalty,” stated the circular.