COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: These eight areas add maximum active cases under NMMC

Around eight areas under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has seen a sharp rise in active cases in the last month. However, there is no much impact on the spread in slum areas. Vashi, Koparkhairane, Sanpada, Airoli, Ghansoli, and Rabale areas have seen maximum rise in active cases.

Indiranagar Slum which was first declared as COVID-19 free under the NMMC area has reported just five new cases so far. However, Juhugaon in Vashi saw a jump in active cases with around 77 new cases in the last month. At present, there are 137 active cases which are maximum in one node in the city.

Similarly, Ghansoli had 45 active cases at the beginning of February has now 115 cases. Karave village in Nerul has also seen a sharp rise in the active cases with 50 more cases of COVID 19 added during the period.

Meanwhile, the civic body has resumed Rt-PCR and Antigen tests at six railway stations and other places after rising in COVID 19 cases in the city. The free-testing is also available at civic hospitals and three markets in the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) in Vashi. During February, the NMMC area saw around an 80 percent rise in active cases.