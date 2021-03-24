COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC's special squads fine more than 1,000 citizens in 3 days for flouting norms

The Special Vigilance Squad (SVS) formed to check the COVID-19 violations in the city after a sudden rise of active cases of coronavirus fined 1120 people in just three days. They also collected Rs 3.48 lakh as fines from them.
A total of 31 squads started the drive on March 21 and till March 23, they fined 1120 citizens for not following the COVID 19 norms like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and not spitting in public places.
Of the 31 squads, 15 squads will monitor especially the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex.
After five months, the first time more than 450 COVID-19 positive cases were reported during March under the NMMC area. After October 16, 2020, the number of COVID 19 cases kept dropping and it has reached between 30 to 50 cases per day.
However, after the first week in February, the number started increasing, and on March 16 and 17 200 and 300 plus cases were reported.
So far, from August 2020 to till March 23, 2021, the civic body fined a total of 31364 people in the city and collected Rs 1.33 crores.
The 31 squads consist of 155 civic employees. “Two squads have been deputed in each ward who works in morning and night shifts. In addition, 15 squads works in three shifts in APMC to check the violators,” said Bangar. Meanwhile, the police will continue to impose penalties on violators.
“The special vigilance squads comprising a total of 155 personnel works with a dedicated spirit to prevent the spread of corona and the main objective behind setting up the squads is to make the citizens accustomed to abiding by the coveted safety rules rather than levying fines,” said a senior civic official.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)