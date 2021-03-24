COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC's special squads fine more than 1,000 citizens in 3 days for flouting norms

The Special Vigilance Squad (SVS) formed to check the COVID-19 violations in the city after a sudden rise of active cases of coronavirus fined 1120 people in just three days. They also collected Rs 3.48 lakh as fines from them.

A total of 31 squads started the drive on March 21 and till March 23, they fined 1120 citizens for not following the COVID 19 norms like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and not spitting in public places.

Of the 31 squads, 15 squads will monitor especially the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex.

After five months, the first time more than 450 COVID-19 positive cases were reported during March under the NMMC area. After October 16, 2020, the number of COVID 19 cases kept dropping and it has reached between 30 to 50 cases per day.