NMMC to reopen closed COVID-19 Care Centre after active cases cross 3,000

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar held a meeting with civic officials and directed them to implement Mission Break The Chain more effectively to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city. He also directed them to station mobile testing vans in areas reporting five or more cases in a building.

The civic chief stressed on the effective implementation of tracing, testing and treatment as part of the mission. “Rigorous tests should be conducted in societies where more than five positive cases are found and in the surrounding societies as well as in colonies where a large number of patients are found,” said Bangar while directing officials to re-activate the COVID-19 Testing Mobile Van as soon as possible.

In order to accommodate the rise in the number of patients in the city, the civic chief asked to reopen closed COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) for at least 800 to 1,000 people. At present, with a capacity of 1,200 beds, the CCC at City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Exhibition Center is operational.

In addition, two COVID-19 Care Centers should be reserved for women. The number of beds should also be increased in the Maternal and Child Hospital at Belapur, which is functioning for COVID-19 pregnant women. Considering the need to increase the rate of vaccination while effectively implementing COVID-19 preventive measures, the civic chief directed officials to keep the vaccination drive at civic health centers operational seven days a week instead of five days a week.