COVID-19 tests mandatory to enter malls, gyms to be closed in Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues fresh guidelines

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a fresh circular, making Rapid Antigen test mandatory for every visitor on weekends, including Friday evening.
This means that now, visitors will be tested for COVID after 4 pm on Fridays and the whole day Saturday and Sunday at malls.
As per the fresh circular, visitors will be allowed to enter the mall only after their COVID-19 test reports are negative. Visitors can also show their negative reports, which must be conducted a maximum of 72 hours before.
The civic body will impose Rs 50,000 fine on the malls if social distancing is not followed on the first two violations. However, the malls will be closed completely if a third violation is found.
Convenience Stores, departmental stores like D-Mart, Reliance Fresh, Star Bazaar among others will have to issue a limited number of tokens for visitors and a fixed number of visitors can be present in the store at a time.
Similarly, in case of overcrowding is found and there is no social distance in departmental stores, a fine of Rs. 50,000 will be imposed on the management of the respective stores each time. Action will be taken to close the store completely if fines are imposed twice and violations are observed a third time.
Open gym, green gym, sports activities in parks will be completely closed and cannot be used. Similarly, all the parks will be closed except from 5.30 am to 10.00 am.
The civic body will ensure strict adherence to COVID norms like wearing masks, safe distances in daily and weekly markets.
