COVID-19 tests mandatory to enter malls, gyms to be closed in Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues fresh guidelines

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a fresh circular, making Rapid Antigen test mandatory for every visitor on weekends, including Friday evening.

This means that now, visitors will be tested for COVID after 4 pm on Fridays and the whole day Saturday and Sunday at malls.

As per the fresh circular, visitors will be allowed to enter the mall only after their COVID-19 test reports are negative. Visitors can also show their negative reports, which must be conducted a maximum of 72 hours before.

The civic body will impose Rs 50,000 fine on the malls if social distancing is not followed on the first two violations. However, the malls will be closed completely if a third violation is found.