COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC extends 'Level 3' restrictions till July 19

Areas under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will continue under the level 3 restrictions till July 19. The civic body has extended the restrictions for a week. On July 5, the civic body had extended for a week till July 12.

As the level 3 restrictions, all shops except essentials will be allowed to operate till 4 pm while malls and theaters will remain closed.

The daily fresh cases of COVID 19 in the city remains between 100 and 150 for one fortnight. However, the city falls under the level 2 restrictions due to low positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

The civic body had imposed level 3 restrictions following the state government direction on June 28 which was extended on July 5 for a week.

Now, the second weeklong restriction will end on July 12 morning. Now the civic body has decided to extend the restrictions level 3 for a week till July 19 morning.