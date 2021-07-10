COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC extends 'Level 3' restrictions till July 19

Areas under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will continue under the level 3 restrictions till July 19. The civic body has extended the restrictions for a week. On July 5, the civic body had extended for a week till July 12.
As the level 3 restrictions, all shops except essentials will be allowed to operate till 4 pm while malls and theaters will remain closed.
The daily fresh cases of COVID 19 in the city remains between 100 and 150 for one fortnight. However, the city falls under the level 2 restrictions due to low positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.
The civic body had imposed level 3 restrictions following the state government direction on June 28 which was extended on July 5 for a week.
Now, the second weeklong restriction will end on July 12 morning. Now the civic body has decided to extend the restrictions level 3 for a week till July 19 morning.
As per the new guidelines issued by the NMMC, all the shops except essentials will be closed by 4 pm and on weekends. Malls, theaters, and auditoriums will be closed. Restaurants will be open from Monday to Friday till 4 pm with 50% of capacity from Monday to Friday. There will be only take away and home delivery on Saturday and Sunday. Citizens will be allowed at public places, open ground, cycling will be allowed from 5 and to 9 am. Working hours at private offices have been limited till 4 pm and government offices will function with 50 % manpower. Similarly, a maximum of 50 persons will be allowed at the marriage function and 20 persons for the last rite.
Meanwhile, NMMC held a special vaccination drive for Tritiya Pant (Jainism community) in Vashi where a total of 114 followers of the community were administered the vaccine. Earlier, the civic body had held similar sessions for taxi and autorickshaw drivers, staffs of barbershops, chemists and people of red-light areas.