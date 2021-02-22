COVID-19 in Nagpur: Schools, colleges, coaching classes to be shut till March 7; click here to check new curbs

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 626 to reach 1,43,133 on Sunday, while the day also saw eight deaths and 455 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district is 4,275 and the recovery count stands at 1,32,861, leaving it with an active caseload of 5,997, he added.

With 6,335 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11,66,457, he said.

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's infection tally to over 21 lakh, officials said.

This is for the third consecutive day that the number of cases has gone past the 6,000-mark. The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday.

With the new cases on Sunday, the overall case count reached 21,00,884, while 35 fatalities during the day took the death toll in the state to 51,788.

Mumbai reported 921 cases and six deaths on Sunday.

