Maharashtra: Amravati's week-long curfew amid spike in COVID-19 cases to begin tonight

Amravati in Maharashtra will be placed under a week-long curfew from 8 pm on Monday due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.

The district administration stated that only shops selling essentials commodities will be allowed to remain open during the curfew from 8 am to 3 pm.

Shailesh Naval, District Collector Amaravati said, "A curfew will be imposed in Amravati Municipal Corporation and Achalpur Municipal Council limits from 8 pm on February 22 to 6 am on March 1. During this curfew, only essentials shops will be open from 8 am to 3 pm".

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.