COVID-19 in Nagpur: Lockdown extended till March 31; restrictions on markets, restaurants

Amid huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, ongoing lockdown in Nagpur city has been extended till March 31. Guardian Minister of Nagpur, Dr Nitin Raut has issuing an order said, vegetables and other essentials shops will remain open till 4 pm in the city.

On the other hand, the minister also said that restaurants will remain open until 7 pm while online food delivery will be allowed until 11 pm. The minitser also ordered that schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 March, the scheduled examinations will be conducted with COVID-19 guidlines.