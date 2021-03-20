COVID-19 in Nagpur: Lockdown extended till March 31; restrictions on markets, restaurants

Amid huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, ongoing lockdown in Nagpur city has been extended till March 31. Guardian Minister of Nagpur, Dr Nitin Raut has issuing an order said, vegetables and other essentials shops will remain open till 4 pm in the city.
On the other hand, the minister also said that restaurants will remain open until 7 pm while online food delivery will be allowed until 11 pm. The minitser also ordered that schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 March, the scheduled examinations will be conducted with COVID-19 guidlines.
Due to the pandemic, a complete lockdown has been imposed in Nagpur city from March 15 to 21.
Meanwhile, the state government today has announced that exams for class 10th and 12th will be conducted offline. The announcement was made by School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.
Meanwhile, maharashtra on Friday recorded 25,681 new coronavirus infections and 70 deaths. The state currently has 1,77,560 active cases. A total of 40,953 new coronavirus cases and 23,653 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)