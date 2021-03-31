COVID-19 in Mumbai: With 5,394 new patients, total active cases in city crosses 50000-mark

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 5,394 new Covid-19 cases. On March 28, the highest single-day surge in the city since the pandemic outbreak last year was recorded.

With this, total count of positive cases went up to 4,14,714. The city reported 15 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 11,686.

As per BMC reports, there are 51,411 active patients in the city.