Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records 16,867 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 7,64,281

Maharashtra, on Saturday, recorded the sharpest rise in COVID-19 cases by crossing the 16,000 mark in a single day for the first time. The state, on August 29, recorded the highest single-day spike of 16,867 coronavirus cases, following which its tally jumped to 7,64,281, the state health department report stated.

The earlier highest single-day case tally was 14,888 on August 26.

There are 1,85,131 active cases across the state, while 11,541 patients were discharged between Friday and Saturday, taking total recoveries to 5,54,711. With 328 new death cases, the total death toll in the state due to the pandemic reached 24,103, taking the mortality rate of the state to 3.15 per cent. However, of the total 328 deaths recorded in the Friday report, 255 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, 37 deaths occurred last week, while 36 deaths occurred more than one week ago.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported a total of 1,432 new cases and 31 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 1,43,389 and the death toll jumped to 7,596. The number of active cases in Mumbai has come down to 19,971. The overall growth rate of infection in Mumbai has declined to 0.79 per cent, while the recovery rate of the city has been 81 per cent for the past two weeks. Meanwhile, the average doubling rate of the city has gone up to 88 days. As compared to Mumbai, the overall recovery rate of the state is much lesser at 72.58 per cent.

Pune city, on Saturday, reported 1,972 new cases and 32 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city now stands at 98,573 and the death toll is 2,507 as on August 29. Meanwhile, Pune division (comprising areas under Pune rural, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Solapur Rural, Solapur Municipal Corporation and Satara district) have recorded the highest number of cases on Friday as compared to the other eight divisions with 5,292 fresh cases.

So far, Mumbai is leading the district chart of total fatalities due to COVID-19 with 7,596, followed by Pune with 4,021 deaths and Thane with 3,747 deaths.