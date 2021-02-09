COVID-19 in Mumbai: Slight drop in beneficiaries getting vaccinated

Days after witnessing a turn out of more than 80 per cent beneficiaries at the vaccine centres, there was a slight drop in the number of healthcare and frontline workers being vaccinated on Tuesday.

According to the data, 6,310 of 9,225 of HCWs and FLWs were inoculated in the last 24 hours at the 22 vaccine centres in Mumbai. Overall, 68 per cent beneficiaries were vaccinated compared to the 83 per cent reported just a day before.

Senior health officials said police officials as well as staff from the collector's office and civic departments are amongst those coming forward. Moreover, walk-ins continue to be the preferred mode. “It doesn’t mean HCWs and FLWs are not coming forward. All the registered beneficiaries are visiting vaccine booths according to their time and comfort. Sometimes, they are stuck in their work, due to which the numbers get reduced,” he said.

Meanwhile the civic body has been increasing the number of the COVID-19 vaccine centres on a daily basis. Currently, there are 22 vaccine booths across the city, of which 10 have been added in the last one week.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “Our priority is people who are willing to get vaccinated. We are getting a very good response through walk-ins. Gradually, the overall turnout has also been increasing.”