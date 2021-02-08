Mumbai: More than 80% beneficiaries turn out for vaccination in city for second straight day

The city has witnessed more than 80 per cent turnout of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination at the vaccine centres for the second consecutive sessions on Monday.

According to the vaccine data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 4,502 of the targeted 5,400 healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated on Monday, which means 83 per cent, similarly 2,631 of 3,510 frontline workers (FLWs) were inoculated. Officials attributed this surge to the awareness amongst the HCWs and FLWs related to the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the civic body has increased the vaccination booths to 21 from 18. “We are yielding good results at all the vaccines centres as 83 per cent of HCWs and FLWs were inoculated respectively in the last 24 hours for the first time,” said senior health officer.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner who took his first vaccine shots at BYL Nair hospital on Monday morning said all the registered beneficiaries should come forward to take the vaccine as it does not cause any side effects and it is good for the safety of the community and nation. “I have also taken a vaccine shot which will now encourage more beneficiaries to come forward,” he said.