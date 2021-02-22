COVID-19 in Mumbai: Search underway for 4 Dubai travellers who violated institutional quarantine norms

The following day, on February 11, when a civic official visited the hotel to check on the passengers, they found the four of them missing from their rooms. When they were not found, the civic official from K-East ward approached Andheri Police and lodged a complaint. A police officer said that the quartet had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (section 188) and negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (section 269).

The BMC statement said, "After Sushil Sabnees, Jubeir Ghalte, Nikita Chander, and Swapan Chandradas returned from Dubai on February 10, BMC had arranged rooms for them at a hotel in Andheri, where according to the rules, they were kept in a seven-day institutional quarantine."

Sources claimed that the passengers were residents of Ambarnath, Murud and Badlapur. While all the four accused have been shown as wanted, police and the civic authorities are trying to find them.