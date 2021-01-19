COVID-19 in Mumbai: Recovery rate touches 94%

The COVID-19 recovery rate of Mumbai and Maharashtra touched 94 per cent and 95 per cent, respectively, on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 486 patients have recovered and were discharged across the city and 4,516 patients have recovered and were discharged in the state. The corresponding tallies have now reached 2,84,817 and 18,94,389. Meanwhile, the active cases in the state have dropped below 50,000 for the first time. On Tuesday, the state reported 48,406 active cases. The state recorded 2,294 new infections and 50 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the tallies to 19,94,977 and 50,523 so far. Meanwhile, Mumbai also reported a slight rise in the daily cases in the last 24 hours. 486 new cases and eight deaths were recorded. The corresponding count is now 3,03,621 and 11,257.

According to the daily report prepared by Maharashtra’s Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), the state has a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2.55 per cent next to the state of Punjab, which has the highest CFR in the country, at 3.22 per cent. Maharashtra accounts for 33 per cent of the total deaths in the country at this stage.

“The CFR was close to 5 per cent in July and now it is hovering around 2.5 per cent. We have undertaken several steps to bring down this number -from analysing why a particular district or a hospital is recording a large number of deaths to undertaking changes in clinical management as per advancing guidelines,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.