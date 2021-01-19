Coronavirus in Mumbai: City sees lowest daily case count since April

City witnessed its lowest daily corona cases since April on Monday, with 395 new infections and seven covid-19 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 3,03,148, with 11,249 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded less than 2,000 cases after April 2020, with 1,924 new cases and 35 covid deaths, increasing the total count to 19,92,683, with 50,473 so far. Health officials attributed this drop to the reduction in the number of covid tests over the weekend.

Moreover the doubling time in the metropolis was now 409 days, while the daily growth rate was 0.21 per cent. However, the recovery rate is constant at 93 per cent since last year, while the active cases also dropped below 7,000. Meanwhile, the active cases in the state also dropped to 50,680 on Monday.

In Mumbai, coronavirus deaths have been in single digits for the last 18-20 days, barring two days when a dozen deaths were reported. Of the seven deaths on Sunday, in the case of five patients, they had comorbidities, while six were aged above 60 years. There has been no decline in the trend of positive cases that have remained between 500-600 for nearly two months now.

A senior doctor said that testing has seen a decline and if more people were tested, cases could be found. A civic official, however, said that the positivity rate has remained around 5%. “We are testing over 15,000 samples daily and there has been no decline in daily testing,” said the official.