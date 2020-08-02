Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Police personnel infected by virus nears the 10,000 mark

Even as the COVID-19 cases surged to 4,31,719 with 1,49, 214 active patients in the city, the number of police personnel infected by the virus will soon touch the 10,000 mark. The Home Department said the total number of police personnel infected with the virus is 9,449, of which 7,414 have recovered and 1,932 are active.

So far, 103 personnel, comprising 9 officers and 94 police personnel, died because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the last 24 hours, 232 police personnel tested positive and one died.

At present, 1,932 police personnel, comprising 219 officers and 1,713 personnel, are undergoing treatment in various districts.

The state government has already declared an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for police personnel working as frontline warriors to combat the pandemic.