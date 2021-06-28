COVID-19 in Mumbai: List of vaccination centres issued by BMC for June 29

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has issued list of vaccination centres for June 28. Check the list here:
Those who are due for second dose should book the appointment with same mobile number used for first dose.
List of centers in the ward and related details about vaccination for 45+, 18-44, HLW, FLW and students flying abroad for studies.
Mumbai reported 608 new COVID-19 cases on June 28, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,20,964.
714 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 6,94,796. Now, there are 8453 active cases in the city.
City recorded 18 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 15,414 as per data released by the city's civic body.