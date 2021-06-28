Mumbai: BMC, Israel's IDE Technologies sign MoU to prepare DPR for 200 MLD desalination plant; Uddhav Thackeray terms it 'revolutionary step'

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Israel's IDE Technologies have signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) on Monday to prepare a DPR (detailed project report) for a 200 MLD desalination plant at Manori.

The plant, which will be ready by 2025, will help reduce the city's dependence on the monsoon for drinking water in times of climate change, said Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

"Along with water security for Mumbai, and possibilities of capacity augmentation, this desalination plant will help us avoid financial and ecological costs of dam construction, saving almost 4.5 lakh fully mature trees, ecology and thousands of crores further required," he added.

"I’m truly glad that I could play a small part in persuading the @mybmc to look at desalination to ensure water security for Mumbai and that through @HelloMTDC we could give the required land for the same. I’m thankful to Mayor, MC, AMC-P and @israelinMumbai for their support," Aaditya said in a tweet.