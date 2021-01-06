COVID-19 in Mumbai: Dharavi records four new cases; active cases stand at 26

Dharavi on Tuesday reported four new cases of COVID-19, taking the total count of infections in the area to 3,830.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there are 26 active cases currently in the locality. Known as Asia’s largest slum, Dharavi has so far reported 3,492 recoveries.

The slum-dominated area had reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, after reporting three COVID-19 deaths each on two consecutive days, Mumbai on Tuesday saw nine new fatalities while the tally of cases went up by 539, the city civic body said.