COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC to start rapid testing at malls

To curb the steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has said that from now on, civic health officials will conduct on-spot antigen tests of Mumbaikars at crowded places like shopping malls, markets, bus stands and railways stations.

Senior officials of the BMC has said that antigen testing centres will be set up outside malls and a team of health workers will be deployed at the crowded areas of Mumbai, which is recording heavy footfall.

Officials also maintained that unless a patron undergoes these tests, he/she won't be allowed entry inside malls.

"These type of tests will help us understand the spread of pattern and will also help us to conduct more tests at a given time," said a senior official on Friday.

Earlier, in a Covid-19 review meeting last week, chaired by CM - Uddhav Thackeray the officials were instructed to keep a vigilant eye on shopping malls and eateries.

"A lot of people have started to visit the malls and multiplexes also we have observed that distancing norms are not followed once patrons are inside which is why we need to tighten our policies now," the official added.

Sources in the BMC said that the release of the official order is under process and will be released on Friday afternoon.