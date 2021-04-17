COVID-19 in Mumbai: Amid spurt in cases, BMC allows architects, supervisors, engineers at construction sites

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has accepted the demand made by the apex realtors body NAREDCO allowing all architects, supervisors and engineers at construction sites on condition of following strict Covid-19 safety protocols. It will also facilitate monsoon related building repair works where such personnel will be required for carrying out the work for the safety of public and safety of the structure. No separate passes will be issued for such supervisory personnel, however they can carry their Identity cards while travelling, clarified the BMC in its revised notification on construction activities permitted in this pandemic.

The BMC however on second demand of real estate staleholders regarding the transportation of construction workers from outside to the sites has stated that it must be avoided, except for the material movement.

Pritam Chivukula, Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty and Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI said, "The construction activity requires constant support and guidance of supervisors, architects and engineers at the site. Hence we had requested the Government to allow them at the construction sites with proper safety protocols. We thank the Government for giving the nod."